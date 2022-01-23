Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Graham were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Graham by 67.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth about $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graham by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $594.65 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

