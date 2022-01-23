Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,161 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

