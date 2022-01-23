Raymond James & Associates Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of EHang worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 108.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after acquiring an additional 810,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $18,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $10,782,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $4,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 169.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EH opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $965.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.41. EHang Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

EHang Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

