Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,762,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,648,000 after purchasing an additional 670,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 442.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 269,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,994,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

