New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $1,101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $302,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $413.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

