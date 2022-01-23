New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,583 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Atomera worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,396 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Atomera by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 724,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atomera alerts:

ATOM opened at $13.87 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $321.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.