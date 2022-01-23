SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,328,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in frontdoor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,003,000 after acquiring an additional 208,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in frontdoor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in frontdoor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 909,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $35.86 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

