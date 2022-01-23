SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,909 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

CLVT opened at $16.39 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

