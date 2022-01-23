New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $533,925.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

