HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $513.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

