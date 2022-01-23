New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $283,000 Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 79.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $225,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 28.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

