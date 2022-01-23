New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

