SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,788 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

