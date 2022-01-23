SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.