Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €12.80

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €12.80 ($14.55) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.53.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

