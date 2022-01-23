Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.