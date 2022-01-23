AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. AU Optronics has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

