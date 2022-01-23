AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. AU Optronics has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

