Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Lowered to €108.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €109.00 ($123.86) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AEOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.72. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.