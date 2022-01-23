Contrasting Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 9.33 -$41.58 million ($1.00) -8.89 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 6.86 $3.81 billion $220.47 2.65

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berkeley Lights and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 1 3 2 0 2.17 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 223.40%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

Berkeley Lights has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -78.76% -28.16% -22.05% Bio-Rad Laboratories 223.47% 4.19% 3.21%

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Berkeley Lights on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

