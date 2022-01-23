SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.20. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

