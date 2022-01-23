Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.