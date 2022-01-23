Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
