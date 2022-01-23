Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

VWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.92.

VWE opened at 9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.48. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,050. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

