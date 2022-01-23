CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 33,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

