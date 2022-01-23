CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 33,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
