State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect fee income growth and lower rates. Solid new business servicing wins, strategic acquisitions, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and a strong balance sheet position are expected to keep supporting State Street’s profitability. The company's capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to lower interest rates remains concerning and will likely hurt revenues in the near term. Elevated expenses due to the company's constant restructuring efforts are expected to hamper the bottom line.”

Get State Street alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of STT stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. State Street has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in State Street by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in State Street by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 13.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in State Street by 36.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.