Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

