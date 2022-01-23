Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Hold

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

RC stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

