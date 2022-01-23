Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $3,191,680.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70.

On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,392.85.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60.

Shares of NET opened at $88.55 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

