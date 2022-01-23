Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $3,191,680.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70.
- On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,392.85.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60.
Shares of NET opened at $88.55 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.