Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.44

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.44 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 2541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after acquiring an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 4,188.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Q2 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 732,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Q2 by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

