Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.24

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 51427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.