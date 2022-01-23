Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.94

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.94, but opened at $35.35. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
KARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
