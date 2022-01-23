Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.94

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.94, but opened at $35.35. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

KARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.50. Equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

