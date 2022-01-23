David S. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

