Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 743,966 shares.The stock last traded at $18.17 and had previously closed at $18.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -359.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

