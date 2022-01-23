Lawrence Page Sells 8,383 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30.

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total value of $41,220,468.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total value of $23,078,021.28.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,601.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,809.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,877.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,825.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

