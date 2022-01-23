SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 1,203,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 64,093,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,329,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

