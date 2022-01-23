QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 6.6%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 48,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,753,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229 over the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 109.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $34,271,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

