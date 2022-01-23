Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.50

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $84.06, with a volume of 50461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.38.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

