Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.50

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $84.06, with a volume of 50461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.38.
BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.69.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
