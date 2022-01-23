888 (LON:888) Hits New 12-Month Low at $256.68

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 256.68 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.52), with a volume of 384666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.80 ($3.64).

888 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.41) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 545 ($7.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.23) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 888 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 552.50 ($7.54).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 364.88. The firm has a market cap of £968.43 million and a P/E ratio of 81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

