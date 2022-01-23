Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $315.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

ISRG stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.36 and a 200-day moving average of $343.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

