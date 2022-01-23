First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.42.

Shares of FM opened at C$33.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$19.21 and a 52 week high of C$36.32. The stock has a market cap of C$23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

