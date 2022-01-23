Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHA. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.79 ($8.85).

SHA stock opened at €6.94 ($7.89) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.42 and a 200-day moving average of €7.22. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

