Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.32) target price on the stock.

LON:SLP opened at GBX 102 ($1.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.78. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($2.05). The company has a market capitalization of £278.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.56.

In other news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.45), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($27,025.73).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

