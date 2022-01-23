The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give WPP (LON:WPP) a GBX 1,450 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.78) price objective on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.33) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.56) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.71) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,238.67 ($16.90).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,190.50 ($16.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 748.65 ($10.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.67).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.