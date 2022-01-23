The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,866 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($39.10) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,540 ($34.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.38) to GBX 2,670 ($36.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,444.64 ($33.36).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,264 ($30.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,333.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,214.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.44).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

