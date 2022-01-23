Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) & IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 0.14% 0.15% 0.10% IN8bio N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vericel and IN8bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 4 0 2.80 IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vericel currently has a consensus target price of $58.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.95%. IN8bio has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 382.55%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Vericel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericel and IN8bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $124.18 million 12.38 $3.04 million ($0.01) -3,283.00 IN8bio N/A N/A -$8.56 million N/A N/A

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than IN8bio.

Summary

Vericel beats IN8bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York.

