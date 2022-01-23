FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Raised to $52.00 at Stephens

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price raised by Stephens from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of FBK opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 159.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,113,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

