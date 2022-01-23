Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Hold

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Driven by solid backlog, Adient expects fiscal 2022 revenues of $14.8 billion, higher than $13.7 billion recorded in fiscal 2021. The firm’s regular business wins from traditional auto biggies as well as pure play electric vehicle startups augur well. However, supply chain disruptions, tough labor market and surging commodity prices are likely to limit Adient's near-term profits. Adient expects net commodity price headwind for fiscal 2022 at $125 million. High capex to develop new technologically advanced products and elevated debt levels are also likely to play spoilsports. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance for the time being.”

Get Adient alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

NYSE ADNT opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. Adient has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Adient by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Adient by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adient by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.