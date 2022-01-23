Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet is driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In November 2021, the company’s board approved a 15.6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 18.5 cents per share. Air Lease’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. At the end of the third quarter, the company's total liquidity was worth $8.4 billion. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the upward revision of the 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings over the past 60 days. On the flip side, the company believes that its collection rate might remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Additionally, escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line.”

AL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

NYSE:AL opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

