Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Given New 785.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 776.00 to 785.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Royal Unibrew A/S stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

