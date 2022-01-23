Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 111 at Barclays

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

