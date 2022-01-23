Scotiabank Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TORXF opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

